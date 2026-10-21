Kim Yo Jong says North Korea moved to firing positions

North Korea denies it had anything to do with the recent explosion, and says it will boost its military presence if pushed.

Senior researcher at the Korea Institute for Military Affairs Hong Sung-pyo called these moves "Of the developments we have seen so far, this appears to be among the most serious."

Meanwhile, North Korea has been testing high-tech weapons like AI-powered torpedoes and hypersonic missiles.

Kim Yo Jong also criticized South Korea's warning shots and loudspeaker broadcasts, calling them a step too far.