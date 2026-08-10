Kinahan returns to Ireland after years in exile
What's the story
Daniel Kinahan, the alleged leader of the Kinahan organized crime group, has returned to Ireland after years in exile. He was extradited from Dubai on an Irish government jet and landed at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin. Upon his arrival, he was immediately taken to the Criminal Courts of Justice, where he was charged with directing organized crime.
Extradition details
'I think we know I won't be getting bail'
Kinahan's extradition marks the end of a long international pursuit by authorities from Europe, the United States, and the Gulf.
He was taken to Portlaoise prison after his court appearance.
The judge informed him that he would have to apply for bail in the High Court due to his charge.
To this, Kinahan replied: "I understand. I think we know I won't be getting bail, but thank you."
Crime and sports
Kinahan's criminal activities and his links to boxing
Kinahan is believed to have led a cartel controlling about one-third of Europe's cocaine supply. He also ran criminal sidelines in firearms and racketeering.
Apart from his criminal activities, Kinahan was the founder of boxing management company MTK Global and had friendships with sports stars like Tyson Fury.
Despite not being tried yet, he is bracing for conviction and a long sentence.
Family history
The rise of the Kinahan family
Kinahan's father, Christopher Kinahan, started a heroin import business in Dublin in the 1980s.
He was convicted of drug offenses and money laundering while building a network across continents.
In 2009, a US diplomatic cable named his son Daniel as "an Irish businessman involved in narco-trafficking throughout Europe."
The family managed to evade serious consequences until a feud with the Hutch gang led to an assassination attempt on Daniel's life in February 2016.
Exile end
The end of a long pursuit
After the assassination attempt, Daniel was never seen publicly in Ireland again. He moved to southern Spain before settling in Dubai, where he lived openly while running MTK Global.
His apparent untouchability ended when the US offered a reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of him and his family members.
In May 2025, Ireland agreed an extradition treaty with the UAE, which led to Sean McGovern's extradition that month.