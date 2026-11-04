King Charles III expresses sorrow but proposes partnerships not reparations
World
At the Commonwealth summit in Antigua, King Charles III spoke about the painful legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, sharing his "That shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow."
but stopping short of an apology or backing reparations.
Instead, he talked about moving forward with new partnerships focused on education, jobs, and trade to help address past injustices.
Caribbean leaders demand apology and reparations
Caribbean leaders and activists say that's not enough: they want both an official apology and real reparative justice from Britain.
Protesters outside the summit called out the wealth built from slavery and demanded action.
Philip J Pierre said, "apology without repair is incomplete."