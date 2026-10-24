King Charles III names Pope Leo XIV as Papal Confrater
World
King Charles III has just given Pope Leo XIV the rare honor of Papal Confrater at Windsor's College of St. George, a big gesture highlighting friendship and respect between the British monarchy and the Vatican.
Announced by Buckingham Palace, this move also shines a light on growing connections between the Roman Catholic Church, Church of England, and Anglican Communion.
Pope Leo XIV's matching chair planned
This honor follows last year's visit, when Pope Leo XIV gave King Charles his own special title in Rome and even had a custom chair made for him.
Now, there are plans for a matching chair for Pope Leo at St. George's Chapel, showing both leaders' commitment to unity and deeper ties across Christian traditions.