King Charles III removes OBE from landlord Nirpal Singh Riat
World
King Charles III has taken away the OBE honor from Nirpal Singh Riat, a British Indian landlord, after he was fined £300,000 for renting out London properties in terrible condition.
Riat originally received the award in 2010 for his charitable work and support of the Punjabi community.
Riat fined for illegally converting houses
Riat was hit with one of west London's biggest fines for illegally converting houses into flats and was officially labeled a rogue landlord, despite his calling some claims "fabricated."
After a Hounslow councilor flagged his case, the Honours Forfeiture Committee reviewed it and decided to remove his name from the honors list.
This rare move highlights how seriously the UK takes keeping its awards system fair and respected.