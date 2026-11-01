King Charles III to discuss transatlantic slave trade in Antigua
King Charles III is set to talk openly about the impact of the transatlantic slave trade when he visits Antigua for a big Commonwealth meeting this week.
While many are calling for Britain to officially apologize, the palace says Charles will share "unflinching honesty" and "sincere sorrow," but stopped short of indicating whether he would offer an apology on behalf of the UK.
UK leaders clash over slavery apology
The speech comes as UK leaders clash over how to handle Britain's history with slavery.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham says he's "open" to the possibility of Britain formally apologizing for its role in slavery, calling the transatlantic slave trade a "brutal and barbaric violation," but Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch thinks focusing on apologies distracts from today's issues.
The King's Caribbean tour, including stops at historic sites like Guyana's 1823 Demerara Slave Rebellion, is shining new light on these tough conversations about the past and its impact now.