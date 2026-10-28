Belgrade: Knife-wielding minor shouting 'Allahu Akbar' attacks Israeli embassy guard
What's the story
A knife-wielding assailant attacked a police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, early Wednesday. The officer fatally shot the attacker in self-defense. Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic has classified the incident as a "terrorist attack," raising the terror threat level and increasing police presence at key locations across the country.
Ongoing probe
Minor attacker was being monitored for Islamic State links
The attacker reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" before launching the attack.
According to Serbian prosecutors, the "person dressed in black clothes" opened the door to the guard's booth outside the embassy and charged at the officer inside, throwing one knife in his direction and hitting him on the left cheek.
The officer then pulled out his weapon and fired several shots at the assailant, killing him on the spot.
Embassy security
No embassy staff injured; attack under investigation
Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed that no embassy staff members were injured in the attack as the mission was closed during nighttime hours.
Dacic said the attacker was believed to be from the western Serbian town of Sabac.
He said that security agencies had been monitoring the minor, who he said was a supporter of the Islamic State group, adding that "he kept the black flag in support of the Islamic State on his Instagram" account.