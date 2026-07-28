Paris: Man stabs 3 women, 2 critically injured
What's the story
A man armed with two kitchen knives attacked three women in broad daylight on a busy Paris street on Monday. The incident occurred near Porte de Clichy, leaving two of the victims severely injured. The attacker, whose identity and motive remain unknown, was overpowered by bystanders and an off-duty police officer. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the officer's bravery during the arrest.
Investigation underway
Suspect said 'Allah commanded me' while being restrained
The suspect was heard saying "It is Allah who commanded me" while being restrained, as per a video verified by Reuters.
The French national anti-terrorist prosecutor's office is considering whether to open an investigation into the incident.
All three victims were hospitalized after the attack. One of them was reportedly pregnant, according to French media reports.
Witness report
Eyewitness recounts how bystanders intervened
Mohamed-Ali Bouhadjar, a 26-year-old eyewitness who filmed the incident, recounted how bystanders intervened.
"When I saw him stab a woman in the back, I started shouting, 'Come on, let's stop him!' Several people stepped in," he told Reuters.
Bouhadjar added that someone threw a suitcase at the suspect, which made him drop his knives.
Ongoing investigation
Incident comes days after similar attack in Berlin
The suspect's identity and motive are still unclear as police have not been able to verify his identity.
Nunez described the suspect's statements during arrest as "incoherent."
The incident comes just days after a similar attack in Berlin, where an Islamist radical drove a minivan into a Pride parade, killing one woman and injuring 29 others.