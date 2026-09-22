Kohat mosque explosion during Friday prayers killed 21, injured 103
World
On September 18, 2026, a massive explosion hit a mosque in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during Friday prayers, killing 21 people, 16 of them police officers, and injuring 103 people.
Militants used a vehicle packed with 869kg of explosives, causing the community to reel.
Security forces killed 8 militants
After the blast, security forces entered the old Police Lines compound and established a fortified position in the special branch block.
Eight militants were killed in the operation, and authorities safely defused more explosives found at the scene.
The group Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan claimed responsibility.
This attack is another reminder of growing threats in the region, especially for police and security teams, but officials say the area is now secure.