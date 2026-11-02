Kremlin: Putin open to talks with Zelenskyy to end war
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin is now open to talking with Ukraine's president Zelenskyy about ending the war, according to the Kremlin.
This comes just as U.S.-brokered peace talks are set for later this month in Abu Dhabi, a sign that both sides might finally be ready for some real dialogue after more than four years of conflict.
Ukraine and Russia apps hacked
A Kremlin aide said, "Putin has never refused talks," highlighting a possible shift after their last direct chat back in December 2019.
But even as leaders talk peace, both countries are dealing with cyberattacks: Ukraine's air-raid alert app and Russia's emergency app were both hacked this weekend, spreading fake warnings and showing just how tough it is to keep things secure during wartime.