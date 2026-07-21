Kremlin reacts after India summons envoy over 4 sailors' deaths
What's the story
Russia has said it is "in touch" with India after a missile strike killed four Indians on a cargo ship in the Black Sea. At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia will continue to hit vessels involved in supplying the Ukrainian military. The incident took place when the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, Golden Leo, was leaving Ukraine's Odesa port. Kyiv accused Russia of launching the attack with three cruise missiles, resulting in 10 fatalities, including four Indians.
Official statement
India condemns attack, calls it unacceptable
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has condemned the missile strike, calling it unacceptable.
It summoned the Russian charge d'affaires on Tuesday and told him the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of civilian lives were "unacceptable."
"Such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce," the ministry said.
Victim details
Ship was carrying corn
"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," the ministry added.
According to Ukrainian officials, the ship, carrying corn, was struck by three Russian cruise missiles shortly after leaving Odesa on Sunday.
Ukraine said the vessel caught fire following the attack.