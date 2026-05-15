Kremlin confirms Putin's upcoming visit to China
What's the story
The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China soon. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said preparations for the trip are already complete. "We will announce them very soon," Peskov said at a briefing. The exact dates and agenda of the visit are yet to be disclosed.
Diplomatic developments
Trump invites Xi to US after China visit
Putin's upcoming visit comes after high-profile diplomatic engagements between the United States and China. US President Donald Trump visited China this week, where he invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng to the White House on September 24. During a state banquet in Beijing, Xi emphasized that China's "great rejuvenation" and America's "Make America Great Again" could progress together for a more stable bilateral relationship.
Strategic partnership
Putin, Xi have met over 40 times
Putin and Xi have met over 40 times, with their last meeting in Beijing last September. The two leaders signed a "no limits" strategic partnership in February 2022, just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. This deepening relationship between Russia and China is seen as a counterbalance to Western influence.