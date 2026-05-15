The exact dates are yet to be disclosed

Kremlin confirms Putin's upcoming visit to China

By Snehil Singh 10:07 am May 15, 202610:07 am

What's the story

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China soon. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said preparations for the trip are already complete. "We will announce them very soon," Peskov said at a briefing. The exact dates and agenda of the visit are yet to be disclosed.