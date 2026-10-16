Kristi Noem ends Trump envoy term, will advise Christopher Landau
Former US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has finished her time as Trump's special envoy for the Shield of the Americas initiative, which focused on building stronger security and economic partnerships with Latin American and Caribbean countries.
Her official envoy term ended last month during a diplomatic trip, but she's not stepping away.
Noem will now serve as a senior adviser to Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau, keeping her involved in regional security efforts.
Noem remained active, met Ecuador's president
Even after her envoy role ended, Noem stayed active. She recently met Ecuador's president and joined a gathering of regional leaders hosted by Trump where Trump gave her a public shout-out.
In this new advisory position, she'll continue working to strengthen US partnerships in the region, showing that continuity really matters when it comes to international cooperation.