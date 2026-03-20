No casualties have been reported so far

Kuwait's Mina ‌Al-Ahmadi ⁠oil refinery hit by drones; fire reported

By Chanshimla Varah 10:57 am Mar 20, 202610:57 am

What's the story

Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery was hit by multiple drone attacks early Friday. The strikes caused a fire in some units of the facility, Reuters reported. As per the state news agency, no casualties have been reported so far and firefighters responded immediately to control the blaze. As a precautionary measure, several units at the refinery were temporarily closed for safety reasons.