Lahore court charges 8 including Raza Dar in gang rape

The case centers on two foreign women, Stephanie Adnana Mau-Arun from the Netherlands and Astrid Robinson Baracho from Venezuela. They allege they were kidnapped and raped by Dar and his associates during a visit to Lahore in June 2026.

The women also say they were forced to transfer $19,500 before managing to escape after a car accident.

Interestingly, an earlier police report had cleared Dar, but this new indictment challenges that outcome, drawing major attention across Pakistan due to who's involved.