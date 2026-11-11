Lahore court charges 8 including Raza Dar in gang rape
A Lahore court has formally charged eight people, including Raza Dar, the grandson of Pakistan's deputy prime minister, in a gang rape case.
All the accused pleaded not guilty, and their trial is set to begin on December 9.
For now, they remain in judicial custody as the prosecution prepares to bring its witnesses.
Dutch and Venezuelan women allege rape
The case centers on two foreign women, Stephanie Adnana Mau-Arun from the Netherlands and Astrid Robinson Baracho from Venezuela. They allege they were kidnapped and raped by Dar and his associates during a visit to Lahore in June 2026.
The women also say they were forced to transfer $19,500 before managing to escape after a car accident.
Interestingly, an earlier police report had cleared Dar, but this new indictment challenges that outcome, drawing major attention across Pakistan due to who's involved.