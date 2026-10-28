Lahore High Court's Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns, cites government meddling
World
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has resigned from the Lahore High Court, saying government meddling is threatening the independence of judges.
In his letter to President Zardari, he shared worries that recent constitutional changes have shaken public trust in the courts.
Kayani isn't alone. Other top judges have also quit for similar reasons.
Amendments expand Pakistan's judicial appointment control
Two recent amendments, the 26th and 27th, have given more power to government and military leaders over how judges are picked and moved around.
Critics say these changes make it harder for courts to stay independent, raising big questions about who really gets to call the shots in Pakistan's justice system.