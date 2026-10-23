AQI at 410, Lahore ranked world's most polluted city
What's the story
Lahore was named the world's most polluted city on Friday, with its air quality reaching hazardous levels and the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 410. The data comes from IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring platform. The AQI is a numerical scale that indicates the level of air pollution and associated health risks; values above 300 are considered "hazardous" on IQAir's scale.
Health risks
PM2.5 levels in Lahore
The IQAir's report also said the concentration of PM2.5 pollutants in Lahore was 45.2 times higher than the World Health Organization's annual guideline value.
PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing serious health complications with prolonged exposure.
Precautionary measures
IQAir's recommendations for residents
IQAir has recommended several measures to help residents cope with the hazardous air quality.
These include avoiding outdoor exercise, keeping windows closed to limit polluted air entry and wearing protective masks outdoors and indoors as well.
"Air purifiers should be turned on. Heed every local health advisory, and ensure homes are sealed effectively against the polluted air," it says on its website.