Lancet Oncology finds 2.3 million new infection-linked cancers worldwide 2024
World
A new study in The Lancet Oncology found that about 2.3 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2024 were linked to infections, roughly one in every eight.
Infections like Helicobacter pylori, HPV, Hepatitis B and C, and Epstein-Barr virus are behind many stomach, liver, and cervical cancers.
East Asia nearly 1 million infection-linked cancers
East Asia saw the biggest impact, with nearly 1 million cases (over 40% of the global total) linked to infections. Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia also faced high numbers.
The researchers say boosting vaccines, screenings, and treatment access could make a real difference in cutting these preventable cancer rates around the world.