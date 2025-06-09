What's the story

To let the city know how adorable his son is, a Tokyo real estate company owner has reportedly spent 100 million yen (approximately $700,000) plastering his son's photos across the city.

His smiling face can be seen on footbridge banners, parking signs, buses, and even convenience store windows.

The boy, known as Yu-kun, has become a local celebrity in the Adachi area of Tokyo, earning the nickname "The Landmark Kid" from residents.