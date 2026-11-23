Landscaping worker dies after crane collapse on North Beverly Drive
A landscaping worker lost his life on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026 when a crane collapsed during tree trimming on North Beverly Drive, shutting down the road for several blocks.
The accident happened around 1:34pm and Cal/OSHA and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office were notified and responded to the scene, and police said the fatal collapse remains under investigation.
Worker from company hired by city
First responders arrived but sadly couldn't save the worker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name hasn't been shared yet. He worked for a private company hired by the city. No city employees were involved.
Mayor Craig Corman called it "truly heartbreaking" and sent condolences to the worker's family.