Landslide in Nepal kills at least 24, 14 missing
World
A huge landslide hit Nepal on September 27, 2026 after days of heavy rain, killing at least 24 people and leaving 14 still missing.
The slide sent a chunk of mountainside crashing into the Kali Gandaki River, affecting areas such as Manang, Myagdi, Baglung, Parbat, and Palpa.
About 1,500 displaced amid Nepal landslide
Around 1,500 people have been displaced, with 747 families impacted. The disaster destroyed 143 houses and damaged dozens more.
Bridges are down and even the 144-MW Kali Gandaki 'A' hydropower project is out.
Rescue teams are working hard, but tough weather is slowing things down as rescue and damage-assessment operations continue across the affected districts.