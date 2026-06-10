Lanka says ex-intelligence chief directed Easter bombings that killed 279
What's the story
Sri Lanka's former intelligence chief Major General Suresh Sallay was directly involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala told parliament on Wednesday. The attack, which is the worst single terror attack against civilians in Sri Lanka's history, killed 279 people. "Investigations have revealed that Retired Major General Tuan Suresh Sallay conspired with and strategically directed Islamic extremists until they carried out the attacks," Wijepala said.
Target selection
Sallay identified Catholic church as target for bombings
Wijepala also revealed that just three weeks before the attack, Sallay met Muslim men to gather information about the location and congregation of these places. The bombings targeted three luxury hotels in Colombo and two Roman Catholic churches, along with an evangelical Protestant church outside the city. Sallay was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on February 25 in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.
Denial and hospitalization
Sallay denies involvement, opposition protests
Sallay has denied any involvement in the bombings through his lawyer. He was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after he went on a hunger strike while being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. Opposition activists have been protesting in Colombo demanding his release from custody. After Sallay's interrogation, investigators have obtained court orders barring former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from leaving Sri Lanka.
Travel ban
Sallay was appointed SIS head after Rajapaksa assumed office
Sallay was appointed head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) in 2019 after Rajapaksa assumed office. He had also headed military intelligence before taking over the SIS. In 2013, British broadcaster Channel 4 reported that Sallay was connected to the Islamists who carried out the suicide bombings and had met them before the attack. The whistleblower told Channel 4 that Sallay allowed the attack to go ahead with the intention of influencing that year's presidential election in favor of Rajapaksa.
Election influence
Sallay was fired when Dissanayake won the 2024 election
Two days after the bombings, Rajapaksa announced his candidacy and won the November election by a landslide after promising to eradicate Islamist extremism. Sallay was fired when Anura Kumara Dissanayake won the 2024 election. Previously, Sri Lanka's Supreme Court found former President Maithripala Sirisena and key authorities negligent for failing to prevent the attacks. The Criminal Investigation Department has not officially named Rajapaksa as a suspect, but AFP sources say he is likely to be questioned soon.