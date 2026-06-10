Lanka says ex-intelligence chief directed Easter bombings that killed 279 

Travel ban

Sallay was appointed SIS head after Rajapaksa assumed office

Sallay was appointed head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) in 2019 after Rajapaksa assumed office. He had also headed military intelligence before taking over the SIS. In 2013, British broadcaster Channel 4 reported that Sallay was connected to the Islamists who carried out the suicide bombings and had met them before the attack. The whistleblower told Channel 4 that Sallay allowed the attack to go ahead with the intention of influencing that year's presidential election in favor of Rajapaksa.