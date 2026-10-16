Lawyers say French police caused warlike injuries at student protests
French police are under fire for allegedly causing serious injuries to teenagers during student protests calling for better education.
Rights groups and lawyers say some of these injuries, caused by explosive weapons like stun grenades, look more like war injuries than anything you'd expect at a school protest.
Thirty-six internal probes into police violence
So far, 36 internal police investigations have been launched into claims of officer violence, including cases where teens lost a hand or lost the use of an eye.
Legal action is already in motion: One officer has been charged with aggravated battery, and a criminal complaint has been filed after incidents involving stun grenades, and a separate legal complaint for attempted murder has been filed after a grenade-launcher case.
The use of such heavy crowd-control tactics is now facing major pushback from rights groups.