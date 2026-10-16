Lawyers say French police caused warlike injuries at student protests

So far, 36 internal police investigations have been launched into claims of officer violence, including cases where teens lost a hand or lost the use of an eye.

Legal action is already in motion: One officer has been charged with aggravated battery, and a criminal complaint has been filed after incidents involving stun grenades, and a separate legal complaint for attempted murder has been filed after a grenade-launcher case.

The use of such heavy crowd-control tactics is now facing major pushback from rights groups.