Lawyers seek release from solitary confinement for Christa Pike

Pike is requesting safer reintegration into prison. She doesn't want to return to her old pod due to threats from violent inmates and says she's physically unable to protect herself right now.

Instead, she's asking for access to group meals and activities.

The judge in the case has given the defendants until November 4 to respond to Pike's motion, and Pike's legal team then has a deadline of November 6 to reply to that filing.

Her situation is also shaped by her 1995 murder conviction.