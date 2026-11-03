Lawyers seek release from solitary confinement for Christa Pike
Christa Pike was taken to the ER after concerns that cleaning a "roach-infested shower" put her at high risk of infection and further injury. She had just been discharged from the hospital earlier in October.
Her lawyers say her health is at risk and are pushing for her release from solitary confinement.
Christa Pike seeks safer prison reintegration
Pike is requesting safer reintegration into prison. She doesn't want to return to her old pod due to threats from violent inmates and says she's physically unable to protect herself right now.
Instead, she's asking for access to group meals and activities.
The judge in the case has given the defendants until November 4 to respond to Pike's motion, and Pike's legal team then has a deadline of November 6 to reply to that filing.
Her situation is also shaped by her 1995 murder conviction.