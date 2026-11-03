Learjet 60 crash follows message from copilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras
World
A Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday afternoon while flying from Austin to the Bahamas.
Just minutes before the accident, 20-year-old copilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras texted her pilot boyfriend about "I've got turbulence, I've got ice," as shared by her stepfather.
Audio recorded screams and Lord's Prayer
Filgueiras messaged her boyfriend around 12:40pm the plane crashed around 12:50pm.
Audio captured her screams and a man reciting the Lord's Prayer in those final moments.
Despite having around 1,300 flight hours and earning her pilot's license before even getting a driver's license, she couldn't avoid disaster.
The crash scattered debris across an area spanning nearly half a mile and led to local evacuations.