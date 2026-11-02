Learjet 60 crashes in Palm Beach County neighborhood, killing 9
World
A Learjet 60 headed from Austin to the Bahamas crashed in a Palm Beach County neighborhood on November 1, tragically killing all nine people on board.
The jet went down close to homes and cars, leaving a large crater and scattering debris but narrowly missing any houses.
NTSB and FAA investigating, 600 evacuated
The crash damaged nearby properties and water lines, forcing about 600 residents to evacuate.
Before going down, the pilot reported turbulence and icing, then sent out a mayday call as things quickly got worse.
Investigators from the NTSB and FAA are now looking into weather conditions and flight data to figure out what caused this heartbreaking accident.