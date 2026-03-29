'Leave or else...': Iran warns US-linked universities in West Asia

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened United States-linked universities in West Asia after alleged strikes on Iranian campuses. The warning comes after the University of Science and Technology in northeastern Tehran was damaged by a strike, though no casualties were reported. The IRGC has demanded an official condemnation from Washington by noon on Monday, Tehran time, or else it would consider these institutions "legitimate targets."

Warning issued IRGC advises American campus communities 1km The IRGC's statement read, "We advise all employees, professors, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas," to stay a kilometer away from campuses. The warning comes after alleged US-Israel attacks on Iranian institutions. The conflict traces back to February 28, when pre-emptive airstrikes were conducted across Iran, one of which hit an elementary school, killing 175 people, including 110 schoolgirls, The Guardian said.

Rising tensions Donald Trump signals willingness to engage The conflict has escalated since the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has retaliated against both Israel and US bases in Gulf countries. Amid rising tensions, US President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness to engage in dialogue with a proposed 15-point peace plan. Indirect exchanges between Washington and Tehran have taken place through "friendly countries," according to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Advertisement