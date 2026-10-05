Lens teen loses hand after picking up police stun grenade
A 15-year-old in Lens, France, lost his hand after picking up a police stun grenade during protests over teacher shortages and crumbling schools.
The unrest has shut down about 400 to 500 high schools and left 78 teaching staff injured, with Education Minister Edouard Geffray reporting damage to 24 schools.
Protests as Macron pushes 2027 budget
These protests are happening as President Emmanuel Macron's government seeks to push through a deficit-reduction budget for 2027.
Cities like Lille and Toulouse have seen clashes between police and mostly teen protesters, with around 5,000 people arrested since last Monday and tens of millions of euros in property damage.
Despite worries about radical groups, student unions say they'll keep protesting, and the CGT union promises to help keep high school students safe.