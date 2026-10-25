Letitia James plans outside counsel amid Cornell 7 impartiality doubts
World
New York Attorney General Letitia James is planning to hire an outside attorney to oversee the "Cornell 7" investigation (seven Cornell fraternity brothers accused of rape).
This move comes after backlash over James's social media posts supporting the accuser, which sparked concerns about her impartiality.
Maggie Gandy among top candidates
Maggie Gandy, a former Brooklyn federal prosecutor known for handling sexual misconduct cases, is one of the top candidates.
The goal is to keep things fair and restore trust in the process.
Legal experts say having unbiased counsel is especially important with such high-profile cases.