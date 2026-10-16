Lev Stupnikov leaked secrets to Ukraine, causing 300-plus Russian deaths
A Russian officer, Lieutenant Lev Stupnikov, secretly shared military secrets with Ukraine, which reportedly led to the deaths of more than 300 Russian soldiers.
As the chief signals officer, he had access to sensitive details like troop locations and operations.
His first big leak in February 2024 resulted in a strike that killed 68 soldiers, including his brigade's commander.
Stupnikov sabotaged cameras, defected to Ukraine
Stupnikov kept passing on information and even disabled cameras monitoring Ukrainian territory and tampered with a battery pack connected to a drone controller, giving Ukraine an edge in future attacks and seriously disrupting Russian plans.
When suspicions grew, he defected in July 2024, crossing into Ukrainian territory and joining a group fighting against Putin's regime.
His story highlights growing cracks within Russia's own military ranks.