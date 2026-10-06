Leviev, of 'Tinder Swindler,' plans dating app amid ITV skepticism
Simon Leviev, known from the Netflix Tinder Swindler doc, now says he's working on a dating app designed to help people avoid online scams.
In a recent ITV News interview, he described himself as a "rehabilitated man" hoping to guide users away from dishonest matches, but the host openly questioned whether he's really changed.
Leviev served 5 months in prison
Leviev, real name Shimon Yehuda Hayut, was convicted in 2019 for posing as a diamond mogul's heir and scamming women on Tinder.
He served just five months in prison and still claims he did nothing wrong, saying he's simply a "businessman" who turned his fame into profit.
Alongside his app plans, Leviev also teased an entertainment career and previously announced on Instagram last September that he had finished writing a book about his life (though that announcement has since disappeared from Instagram).