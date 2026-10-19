Li Huifang sentenced to life in Gansu lead poisoning case
A shocking case in Gansu, China: Li Huifang, who ran a nursery school, has been sentenced to life after more than 200 children were poisoned with lead-contaminated food.
The situation came to light last year when children at Heshi Peixin Kindergarten started getting sick.
Five other staff members are also headed to prison for their roles.
Meals hit 2,000 times legal limit
Investigators found that meals like red date cakes and sausage corn buns had up to 2,000 times the legal limit of lead, thanks to cooks using inedible paint just to make food look better.
There was even an attempt by an investor to bribe hospital staff into changing test results.
Executive principal Zhi Jinglin was sentenced to 15 years, and four others received sentences between six and eight years, as authorities try to bring justice for the affected children.