Lithuania says attempted arson at Starlink base aiding Ukraine
Lithuania says the attempted arson at a Starlink base station near Vilnius on October 18, 2026. The site, run by SpaceX, helps Ukraine stay connected for military operations.
Officials say the fire was put out quickly and caused only minor damage.
Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of the government's National Crisis Management Centre, said they are sure this was meant to mess with Ukraine's military.
Lithuania links Starlink incidents to Russia
Lithuanian authorities are investigating, linking this attack to other recent incidents in Europe.
Just last month, a fire at a Starlink facility in Poland damaged a facility's power system and its backup generator and four suspects were later detained;
earlier this month in Bulgaria, several antennas were burned too.
Lithuanian officials believe these are coordinated moves by Russia to weaken Ukraine's defenses, though Moscow denies it all, calling the claims just anti-Russian talk.