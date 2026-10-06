Lithuania votes to change its constitution to allow nuclear weapons
World
Lithuania just took a big step toward letting nuclear weapons into the country. Lawmakers voted to change the constitution.
Russia warned the move would escalate tensions in the region.
Final Lithuanian constitutional vote January 2027
As a member of both the European Union and NATO, Lithuania is looking to strengthen its defenses with Russia nearby and ongoing support for Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump has said he's open to Lithuania's request for an American base, which shows how close the two countries are right now.
The final vote on the constitutional change to allow nuclear weapons on Lithuanian territory happens in January 2027, but Russia is already warning this could shake up European security.