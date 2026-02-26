India has strongly rebutted Pakistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over their allegations on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council. India's First Secretary Anupama Singh said Islamabad was living in "La La Land" if it doubted development in the region. She accused OIC of being an "echo chamber" for Pakistan's propaganda, which she said "reeks of envy."

Development emphasis Singh cites infrastructure projects, elections in response Singh highlighted the region's development by citing high voter turnout in recent elections and infrastructure projects. She pointed to the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, as proof of this progress. "If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is considered fake, then Pakistan must be living in 'La La Land,'" she said.

Criticism expressed India calls for end to Pakistan's illegal occupation Singh reiterated India's position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. "No amount of wishful rhetoric or audacious propaganda by Pakistan can alter the immutable fact that...accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India was completely legal and irrevocable and in accordance with the Indian Independence Act of 1947 and international law." Responding to criticism on democratic processes, she said it was "hard to take lectures on democracy from a country where civilian governments rarely complete their terms."

