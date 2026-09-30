London men arrested in Iran-linked probe near US airbase
World
Five men were arrested near RAF Fairford, a U.S.-operated airbase in Gloucestershire, after being spotted acting suspiciously.
UK officials say the incident has strong links to Iran and confirm they are working closely with the US to investigate.
The men, all from London, were initially held on explosives charges and later connected to terrorism plans.
Local tip prompted RAF Fairford arrests
The arrests happened after a local woman reported something odd near the base.
Police acted quickly based on a range of information received, including a call from a member of the public about several vehicles acting suspiciously close to RAF Fairford.
Some in the US criticized the decision to release the suspects on strict bail conditions instead of keeping them in custody.