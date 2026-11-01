London's Sadiq Khan urges cap on robotaxis amid driverless licensing

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling for a limit on the number of robotaxis hitting city streets, just as the UK government gets ready to allow fully driverless vehicles to operate in the capital.

He's worried that too many autonomous taxis could mean more traffic jams and fewer jobs for real drivers.

This push comes right after Freenow by Lyft started testing Chinese-made robotaxis in London, hoping to launch fully driverless Baidu robotaxis as early as next year under a national licensing scheme.