Los Angeles mom Kelsey Selby praised for quick quake reaction
A Los Angeles mom, Kelsey Selby, is getting a lot of love online after her fast reaction during a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on November 28.
While playing with her baby, she immediately scooped up her daughter and moved to the center of the room as things shook and crashed around them.
Later, she posted about feeling grateful they were safe, saying, "My motherly instinct kicked in.. so happy everyone is safe."
Quake sparks over 90 aftershocks
The quake hit off Manhattan Beach at 9:30am and triggered over 90 aftershocks, the most powerful since 2014. Luckily, there were no serious injuries reported.
LAX had some broken windows and minor damage, but kept running smoothly.
Mayor Karen Bass said LAX had some broken windows and minor damage, but flight operations were not affected.