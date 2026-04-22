'Losing side cannot dictate terms': Iran mocks Trump's truce extension 

Iran has reacted sharply to United States President Donald Trump 's indefinite extension of the ceasefire. Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior advisor to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baghar Ghalibaf, slammed the move as a "certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike." He said that "the losing side cannot dictate terms," adding that "the continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response."

Post 'Ceasefire extension means nothing' In a post on X, Mohammadi wrote, "Trump's ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response. Moreover, Trump's ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike." "The time for Iran to take the initiative has come."

Ceasefire extension Trump extended Iran ceasefire President Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to allow more time for peace talks. He cited Iran's "fractured" leadership as a reason and said Pakistan requested the extension. However, he maintained that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz would continue. Trump said, "I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted."

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