Lowy Asia Power Index: India 40.5, Narendra Modi ranked 2nd
India just got a big nod in the 2026 Asia Power Index by the Lowy Institute, scoring 40.5 and confirming its place as a major force in Asia.
Prime Minister Modi is now ranked the second most effective regional leader after Chinese President Xi Jinping.
While China still leads, the gap between the two countries is now the smallest it's been since 2018.
India diplomacy 70.3, defense ties strengthen
India kept its strong diplomatic influence (scoring 70.3) and boosted defense ties thanks to more partnerships and BrahMos missile sales.
Cultural influence also grew with better global reach and information sharing, while economic relations stayed steady despite worldwide challenges.
The report points out that power across Asia is shifting too, with the US and China closer than before, hinting at a more balanced playing field for everyone.