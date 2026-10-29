Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secures 4th term, pledges R$5,000
World
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just secured his fourth term as Brazil's president after beating Flavio Bolsonaro in the 2026 runoff.
Taking office on January 5, 2027, Lula faces a tough Congress and a slowing economy, but he's rolling out plans to forgive MEI debts, buy bank debts at auction, and offer R$5,000 for a financial restart.
Lula advances social and economic reforms
Lula has an ambitious agenda: faster cancer diagnoses and more doctors for public health, better teacher training and early childhood education for all, plus prison reform and stronger police forces.
He's also pushing debt renegotiation, the minimum wage, and interest-rate reduction, alongside housing and clean energy, all aimed at making Brazil fairer and more sustainable.