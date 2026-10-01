Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro clash in Globo debate
World
Brazil's presidential race heated up as President Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro went head-to-head on Globo, just before the runoff vote.
They tackled big issues like rising living costs, social welfare, and corruption, hoping to win over undecided voters feeling the pinch.
Lula touts minimum wage, Bolsonaro criticizes
Lula highlighted his efforts to boost the minimum wage and fight hunger, while Bolsonaro pitched his own plans for tackling economic struggles and didn't hold back on criticizing Lula's past leadership.
The debate got personal at times, with both calling out each other's failures.
With polls showing a close contest, this debate could tip the scales in Brazil's tight runoff yet.