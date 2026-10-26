Lula wins another presidential term in Brazil, defeats Flavio Bolsonaro
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just won another term as Brazil's president, edging out Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a tight race.
Leaders around the world quickly congratulated Lula, sharing hopes for stronger partnerships and fresh cooperation with Brazil under his leadership.
Paraguay, Bolivia, Cuba seek closer cooperation
Leaders wasted no time backing Lula's win.
Paraguay's Santiago Pena talked about working together on development, while Bolivia's Rodrigo Paz pointed to shared challenges and history as a chance to build even closer ties.
Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel called it a step forward for peace and social justice.
Mexico, Chile, Panama praise Brazil election
Outside Latin America, leaders like Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum called the result "an important moment" for the region.
Chile's Jose Antonio Kast highlighted plans to team up on economic issues and fighting organized crime, while Panama praised Brazil's election process and looked forward to new collaborations.