Luxury cruise stranded in Cambodia due to soaring fuel costs
What's the story
The Villa Vie Odyssey, a luxury cruise ship on a years-long global voyage, has suspended operations due to skyrocketing fuel costs, leaving passengers stranded in Cambodia. The United States-based operator is now working with nearly 200 passengers on disembarkation plans and temporary accommodations in Sihanoukville. The ship had set sail from Belfast in October 2024 for a 3.5-year journey covering almost 150 countries.
Cost crisis
Fuel costs have increased significantly
Fuel costs have skyrocketed since the US-Israel war on Iran started in February.
The ship's operator said per-cabin fuel expenses in parts of Asia have skyrocketed from $1,800 to as much as $8,000.
The company tried to reduce fuel consumption by slowing down its itinerary and spending more time in port, but these measures were not enough to offset the extraordinary increase in costs.
Stranded at sea
Odyssey has several bars, restaurants, and a pickleball court
Passengers said they were asked to pay a fuel surcharge, as prices remain high but balked at the request.
There were reportedly around 200 passengers on board when they were asked to disembark in the port city of Sihanoukville in Cambodia.
The Villa Vie Odyssey is a 650-passenger ship with several bars, restaurants, a pool deck and a pickleball court. Permanent residencies in its cabins cost between $120,000 to $440,000.
Operational hurdles
Ship was at sea for over 750 days
The Odyssey has been at sea for over 750 days before announcing its suspension.
It had made stops in ports from Tonga to Australia this year and was due to end 2026 in India according to its itinerary.
The company said it would spend the next 60 days on "restructuring and recapitalization" but warned that "no outcome is assured."