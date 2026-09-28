Macon birthday shooting wounds 12 teens after Airbnb move
World
A birthday party in Macon, Georgia, took a tragic turn when 12 teens were shot after the gathering moved from an Airbnb to Carolyn Crayton Park.
The victims, all between 17 and 19 years old, were caught in gunfire during a confrontation between groups.
Two teens critical, FBI joins probe
Two teens are fighting for their lives while 10 others are stable. No arrests have been made yet.
The FBI is now helping local police with the case because of how many people were hurt.
Sheriff David Davis called it "can't remember the last time we've had this many people shot at one time," and authorities are working to find those responsible.