The riots, which kicked off October 17, 2026, over rising living costs, turned into some of the worst unrest France has seen in years.

Trump wrongly blamed immigration, while Netanyahu claimed it was an "invasion of extremist Islam," both missing the real reasons behind the protests.

To calm things down, Macron's government put curfews in place and boosted police presence, but stopped short of declaring a state of emergency as more demonstrations are expected soon.