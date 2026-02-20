French-Italian ties strain over far-right activist's death

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have exchanged sharp words over the killing of a far-right activist in France . The victim, Quentin Deranque, was brutally attacked during a protest demonstration on February 12 in Lyon. He succumbed to his injuries and died from head trauma. The protest saw clashes between left-wing and right-wing groups at the Lyon Institute of Political Studies. On Wednesday, Meloni called the killing of Deranque "a wound for the whole of Europe."

Political clash Macron responds to Meloni's comments After Meloni's comments on the incident, Macron criticized her for interfering in France's internal matters. He said, "I'm always struck by how people who are nationalists, who don't want to be bothered in their own country, are always the first ones to comment on what's happening in other countries." He added, "If everyone just minded their own business, things would be just fine. Let everyone stay in their own lane."

Response issued Meloni clarifies stance on France far-right activist's death In response, Meloni told SkyTG24 that she was "very surprised" by Macron's remarks. She clarified that her comments were not about France but about the risks of polarization in Europe. "I am sorry Macron perceived it as interference," she added, referring to past instances where foreign countries monitored rule of law in Italy after her election win.

