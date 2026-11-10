Macron urges global action after Paris meeting on AI safety

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging the world to team up on handling AI risks.

He just hosted a big meeting in Paris with tech leaders, researchers, and politicians to talk about how AI could impact everyone's safety, and why building in safeguards matters as technology moves forward.

Macron said, "There is a shared understanding of the situation. We must act together. We secured commitments from everyone on three priorities: better independent, public assessment of the risks posed by the most advanced models, better sharing of alerts in the event of a serious incident, and holding those who develop models accountable."