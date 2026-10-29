Madrid protesters demand Sanchez and Puente resign over Toledo crash

The protest, linked to the far-right Vox party, turned tense: bottles and flares were thrown at police, who used tear gas in response.

With national elections just weeks away, political leaders are demanding answers: Vox criticized the government; the opposition called for an investigation; Minister Puente called the instruction to allow the Renfe train to resume its journey "inexplicable" and defended the drivers.

This comes after another similar tragedy earlier this year, putting Spain's rail safety under serious scrutiny.