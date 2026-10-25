Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Baitadi near Dilasaini, no damage reported
World
On Sunday, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Baitadi in western Nepal, with its center near Dilasaini, close to the India border.
People in nearby areas like Darchula felt the tremors, but so far, there have not been any reports of damage.
Nepal is highly vulnerable to earthquakes
Nepal sits in one of the world's most earthquake-prone zones (seismic IV and V), so quakes like this are a regular reminder of how important it is to stay prepared.
For now, there have not been any reports of physical damage, but Nepal lies in a highly active tectonic region and is particularly vulnerable to seismic activity.